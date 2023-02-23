Operation to capture tusker to continue in Karnataka's Mangaluru

The Forest Department officials, who continued the operation to capture the elephant which claimed two lives recently at Meenadi in Kadaba taluk, were able to identify a tusker, but could not capture it on Wednesday.
The operation was carried out at the Anjan area on the Mardala side.
Deputy Conservator of Forest Dinesh Kumar Y K told DH that the team could not tranquillise the elephant.
Also Read: Karnataka: Operation on to capture elephant that claimed 2 lives at Kadaba
"We failed to dart once when attempting to do so. Elephant was hiding in a bush and moving around. Further, when the team along with five tamed elephants tried to go near the lone tusker, it was attempting to charge at us. We will resume the operation in the early hours of Thursday,” he said.
Kumar said the drones are being used for the operation. It is difficult to continue the operation late in the evening, he added.
Tamed elephants Abhimanyu, Prashanth, Harsha, Kanjan and Mahendra are assisting the Forest Department staff in capturing the elephant.
