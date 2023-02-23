Mangaluru: Operation to capture tusker to continue

Operation to capture tusker to continue in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Tamed elephants Abhimanyu, Prashanth, Harsha, Kanjan and Mahendra are assisting the Forest Department staff in capturing the elephant

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 23 2023, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 12:54 ist
Tamed elephants along with mahouts, kavadis readying for an operation to capture elephant at Meenadi in Kadaba. Credit: DH Photo

The Forest Department officials, who continued the operation to capture the elephant which claimed two lives recently at Meenadi in Kadaba taluk, were able to identify a tusker, but could not capture it on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out at the Anjan area on the Mardala side.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Dinesh Kumar Y K told DH that the team could not tranquillise the elephant.

Also Read: Karnataka: Operation on to capture elephant that claimed 2 lives at Kadaba

"We failed to dart once when attempting to do so. Elephant was hiding in a bush and moving around. Further, when the team along with five tamed elephants tried to go near the lone tusker, it was attempting to charge at us. We will resume the operation in the early hours of Thursday,” he said.

Kumar said the drones are being used for the operation. It is difficult to continue the operation late in the evening, he added. 

Tamed elephants Abhimanyu, Prashanth, Harsha, Kanjan and Mahendra are assisting the Forest Department staff in capturing the elephant.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
elephant

What's Brewing

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part I

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part I

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

Fearless in the fight for freedom

Fearless in the fight for freedom

DH Toon | Never too late?

DH Toon | Never too late?

Too high a price to clear the Bar

Too high a price to clear the Bar

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

 