Opposition parties supporting farmers politically frustrated: Ganesh Karnik

BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said Congress and other political parties, which are supporting farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh who are opposing the new farm laws in New Delhi, are politically frustrated.

"The farmers should not become victims to the political conspiracies of these political parties," he said.

Captain Karnik told media persons that the Opposition parties support middlemen who were profiteering by the sale of farm produce all these years. The new Acts will do away with middlemen, he said.

The amendment to APMC Act and farm laws aim at providing a good market and scientific price for the crops cultivated by the farmers. However, the opposition parties are misleading the farmers, he alleged.

All the farm laws and amendment to the APMC Act are in favour of the farmers. The BJP-led central government is keen on doubling the income of farmers. These farm laws and the amendment to the APMC act are complementing it, he said.

He urged the farmers not to support the country-wide bandh call for December 8.