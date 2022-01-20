Opposition to Beary Bhavana in Thokkottu

Tulunada Javaner Tanda of Ullal has opposed the construction of Beary Bhavana at Thokkottu on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The labourers and the machine that had arrived to sink a well were sent back.

The foundation stone for the Beary Bhavana was laid in the presence of the Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy president on December 2.

The Beary Bhavana to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore was opposed by Hindu Maha Sabha and Ullal Veerarani Abbakka Utsava Samiti in the past.

Tulunada Javaner Tanda of Ullal president Ashwin Kolya, Veerarani Abbakka Utsava Samiti president Dinakar Ullal and others were present.

Bhagawandas, a former member of Ullal CMC said, “There is vacant space only near Thokkottu bus stand. The construction of the Bhavana will inconvenience the public. We had appealed to identify space for the parking of taxis. However, authorities failed to allot a piece of land. What is the conspiracy behind the construction of Beary Bhavana in Thokkottu? It is not right to construct a Bhavana without taking the locals into confidence.”