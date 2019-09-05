Orange alert in Kodagu

Following predictions from the Meteorology department, an orange alert has been declared in Kodagu district on Friday. More than normal rain is expected.

There was less rain on Thursday, compared to Wednesday.

Napoklu-Moornadu Road was submerged in Bolibane. The flow of River Cauvery has increased in low lying areas of Kottamudi, Bethu, Balamuri and Kaikadu.

Cheriyaparambu Road was inundated too.

The district has received 99.16 mm rain during the last 24 hours, ending on Thursday morning at 8.30 am.

There has been a rainfall of 2,383 mm from January till date. The district had recorded 2,782.88 mm rain during the same period last year.