Order judicial probe into corruption charges: Dinesh Gundurao

Congress leader and KPCC former president Dinesh Gundu Rao urged the state government to order a probe into the charges of corruption in the purchase of medical equipment, by a sitting judge.

About 50% of the funds meant to tackle Covid-19 were misappropriated. The Congress has already released documents to prove how PPE kits, ventilators, masks, sanitisers and RT-PCR testing kits were purchased at a higher price, he said.

He added that if there was any misappropriation of funds during the Congress regime, the government can order a probe.

He urged the government to reveal those who had benefited from the relief package announced by the Centre. The migrant labourers were in distress. Even the relief amount announced by the government had not reached the beneficiaries.

"Congress workers under Arogya Hasta will visit houses and create awareness on Covid-19 among the people," he said.

Further, if any symptomatic cases are traced, arrangements will be made to admit them to the hospitals for treatment, he said.

He accused the Centre of failing in all sectors. Prime Minister Modi has failed to take all the states together.

Hindutva and dividing the society are the only achievements of the Modi-led BJP government for the past six years, he stressed.

"Don't politicise"

Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao said the Congress is not opposed to the construction of Ram Mandir. Let a beautiful Mandir be built at Ayodhya. However, one should not politicise in the name of God.