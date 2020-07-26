'Order probe into medical equipment purchase'

Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Vice President Amrith Shenoy alleged that the state government is mired in corruption in the purchase of medical equipment during the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Speaking at a protest organised by Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, in front of Martyrs Memorial in Udupi on Saturday, he said that the state government has spent Rs 5,000 crore to control Covid-19. The purchases were made without calling for the tender.

There is a multi-crore scam pertaining to the purchase of medical equipment, he alleged.

Masks, sanitisers and PPE kits were purchased above the market price. Owing to the poor quality of PPE kits, the infection has spread to doctors and paramedical staff. The government is engaged in looting public money. The Samithi will submit documents on the corruption charges against the state government to the ACB, he said.

He accused the state government of attempting to save those involved in the corruption.

The government should order for a probe into the purchases, he demanded.