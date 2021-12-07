Organisations demand repair of Hindu crematorium in Meenpete

Members of various organisations urged the Town Panchayat to repair the Hindu crematorium in Meenpete.

The members of the Muthappa Temple Committee, Onam Celebration Committee, Hindu Malayali Association and SNDP unit of Virajpet submitted a memorandum to Town Panchayat executive officer Chandra Kumar.

Onam Celebration Committee secretary C R Babu said that the cremation chamber is in a deplorable condition. It is difficult to conduct cremations at the crematorium.

Legal action should be initiated against those who stole iron equipment from the crematorium, he demanded.

Muthappa Temple Committee member C R Sajeevan said that the crematorium in the past was managed by the temple committee. Now, it is maintained by the Town Panchayat.

The emergency works should be taken up immediately. Steps should be initiated to take up a cleanliness drive at least once a month at the crematorium, he added.