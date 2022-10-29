Organs from brain-dead patient harvested in Yenepoya

Organs from brain-dead patient harvested in Yenepoya

The process of organ transplantation was proceeded by a panel of doctors from Yenepoya Medical College Hospital

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 29 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 15:55 ist

The organs of a 63-year-old man who was suffering from intracranial bleeding and was declared brain dead were harvested at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Deralakkatte, to save the lives of people.

Aithappa Poojary, with a history of intracranial bleeding, was admitted on October 28. Despite all efforts to save his life, he was declared brain dead as he not show any signs of recovery, after a poor prognosis.

The process of organ transplantation was proceeded by a panel of doctors from Yenepoya Medical College Hospital.

One kidney, two corneas and skin that was retrieved were sent to KMC, Manipal for other patients. A team from Jeevansarthakathe (Mangalore Zone, SOTTO) played a vital role in the organ harvesting process, said a release from Yenepoya Deemed to be University.

 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Yenepoya Medical College
organ donation

What's Brewing

Excavators uncover artifacts at last Mayan stronghold

Excavators uncover artifacts at last Mayan stronghold

Declining bat population is a cause for human concern

Declining bat population is a cause for human concern

Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

 