Organs from brain-dead patient harvested in Yenepoya

The organs of a 63-year-old man who was suffering from intracranial bleeding and was declared brain dead were harvested at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Deralakkatte, to save the lives of people.
Aithappa Poojary, with a history of intracranial bleeding, was admitted on October 28. Despite all efforts to save his life, he was declared brain dead as he not show any signs of recovery, after a poor prognosis.
The process of organ transplantation was proceeded by a panel of doctors from Yenepoya Medical College Hospital.
One kidney, two corneas and skin that was retrieved were sent to KMC, Manipal for other patients. A team from Jeevansarthakathe (Mangalore Zone, SOTTO) played a vital role in the organ harvesting process, said a release from Yenepoya Deemed to be University.
