Orphaned by Covid, kids struggle to continue studies

The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several families and has rendered children orphan as well.

Gopal Nayak (47) and Jyothi (38), residents of the eighth ward in Gonikoppa, lost their lives in a battle with coronavirus 15 days ago, orphaning their children Venugopal (20) and Krishna Veni (16).

Gopal Nayak hails from HD Kote. Born in a poor family, he had come to Kodagu 22 years ago, in search of livelihood. Initially, he was into tailoring and later, he started working in a coffee estate.

Over a period of time, he became a mason and started staying in a rented house in Gonikoppa.

Gopal Nayak’s brother-in-law Beeranayaka contracted Covid-19 in HD Kote during Ugadi. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for treatment.

Gopal Nayak and Jyothi had visited the hospital to check on Beeranayaka. After returning from the hospital, they developed symptoms of Covid-19 and were hospitalized. After failing to respond to the treatment, the duo succumbed to the virus.

After losing their parents, the children are in distress. Venugopal is pursuing engineering in a private college in Bengaluru, while Krishna Veni is a II PUC student at Kaveri College in Gonikoppa. Now, they have vacated the rented house in Gonikoppa to join their grandparents in HD Kote.

Venugopal said, “I am studying in second year engineering and have to pay lakhs of rupees as the fee for the college. My sister is also studying in a private college. I do not know how to pay the fee. My grandparents are also aged. My mother’s brother also succumbed to Covid-19. My grandparents have the responsibility to take care of his children as well.”

Sole breadwinner lost

Following the death of Sathish Saloman to Covid-19, his family has lost its sole breadwinner.

Sathish was working as a supervisor in the coffee estate owned by his sister and was healthy.

After he tested positive for Covid-19, he was in home isolation. Suddenly, he developed breathlessness and was shifted to the designated Covid hospital for treatment where he succumbed to the virus, said Mary Sathish, with tears rolling down her eyes.

Losing their sole breadwinner, the family does not know what to do for their future now. The family includes Sathish’s mother Prabavathi, wife Mary, sons Clinton and Stalin.

Clinton is a final year nursing student, while Stalin is a class 10 student. They are unable to recover from the loss, following the death of Sathish.

“My father Sathish was friendly and was filled with liveliness. We are unable to digest the fact that we now have to live with only his memories,” said Clinton and Stalin.