Out of work, teachers are now farm labourers

Guest lecturers and some private school teachers, who were imparting education to the children, are in financial distress and eking out a living by engaging in odd jobs.

Several guest teachers working on contractual basis in schools and colleges and paid a daily basis have been forced to find alternative livelihoods to make ends meet after being rendered out of work as schools remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government school teachers are engaged in online classes and other Covid related works. However, guest teachers and lecturers are hoping for the reopening of schools and colleges to earn a living.

Some private school teachers have also lost their employment after the management decided to cut the staff to manage the show. A few teachers are engaged in construction activities to make ends meet. Some have even worked as farm labourers and several women teachers who lost their jobs are engaged in rolling beedi.

“I used to work in farmland as a labourer from June. Now, all the farming activities have been completed and I have no work. I am worried about my future. I do not know how to maintain my family. From where should I arrange for the food? Several teachers are engaged as mason labourers,” said a private school teacher, Ashok Kumar.

The private schools are conducting online classes. However, management is paying a meagre salary. Many have been removed from work. A few are paid Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month for conducting online classes, said a teacher.

Some teachers are even engaged in selling fruits and vegetables.

“I was working as a lecturer in a private college. I have received a salary until March. Later, I was removed from the job. I have two children. I do not know how to manage my household,” said a guest lecturer.