Outgoing Commissioner of Police thanks people in Tulu

Dr P S Harsha, serving as Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, thanked residents of Mangaluru by tweeting in Tulu, before leaving Mangaluru after he was transferred as the Commissioner, Information and Public Relations.

Before leaving Mangaluru, Dr Harsha expressed his gratitude, in Tulu, through the social media, thanking the people of Mangaluru for their cooperation throughout his tenure as the Commissioner of Police of Mangaluru City.

The tweet starts with ‘Kudlada matha mokeda bandhule’ (My dear people of Kudla) and said, “I had served as the Commissioner of Police in Mangaluru for the last 11 months and now have been transferred. I had served honestly by taking up pro-people programmes. I thank all those who cooperated with me through my journey in Mangaluru.”

Further, in his Facebook post, he said, “Mangaluru is a sensitive place and has been successful in managing law and order and implementing people-friendly initiatives. The initiative of a new beat system by involving people has helped to strengthen faith in the police department. 'Ashakirana', an initiative of Mangaluru City Police to help rowdy sheeters to come out of the 'crime world' and eke a living by learning skills and Campus connect programme to fight against drug mafia had been successful during my tenure.”

The tweet in Tulu saw 285 retweets and 250 replies and 2,100 likes and the Facebook post too has received a lot of comments.