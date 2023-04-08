Outing goes awry as youth drowns near waterfall in Karnataka's Udupi

Youth drowns near waterfall in Karnataka's Udupi

Chiranth Shetty, a second year BCom student at a private college in Mangaluru, drowned near Koosalli Falls

PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 08 2023, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 18:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two days after going missing from an outing with his friends, a 20-year-old college student was found dead in a suspected case of drowning near a waterfall in Udupi district of Karnataka on Saturday, police said.

Chiranth Shetty, a second year BCom student at a private college in Mangaluru, drowned at Koosalli Falls in Yadtare village of Byndoor taluk in Udupi district on Friday, police sources said.

Shetty, a native of Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district, had gone to Byndoor with his friends on Thursday to enjoy summer holidays.

After staying at a friend's house, the group of youth went to Koosalli Falls on Friday afternoon on their motorbikes. Sources said others in the group did not know swimming and were sitting on the shore, while Shetty stepped into the waters and got washed away by the force of the stream.

His body was recovered after an extensive search by fire service personnel along with local people.

Byndoor police have registered a case.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Mangaluru
Accident

