Over 50 residents suffer from fever, body pain

Several people suffering from fever, headache, body pain from Gowdanahalli in Chikkamagaluru taluk have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

However, the doctors in the hospital are asking the patients to purchase medicines from outside the hospital.

For the last month, residents in the village have been suffering from Dengue and Chikungunya. At present, more than 50 people have been admitted to the hospital. Several patients have been shifted to Shivamogga, Hassan and Mangaluru for further treatment.

Savitha from Gowdanahalli said, “I was admitted to the hospital three days ago. I am suffering from severe headache, knee pain, joint pain, fever and weakness. The doctors ask us to get medicines from medical shops situated outside the hospital. Already, I have spent Rs 5,000 for medicines. Even glucose bottles are brought from outside.”

Another patient Susheelamma said, “All the family members are suffering from fever and joint pain and are availing treatment. It is difficult to make arrangements for money to purchase medicines. We are helpless.”

Another villager Girija said, “My daughter is admitted to the hospital. I have been eking out a living by working as a daily wage labourer. The doctors ask us to get medicines worth Rs 1,000. Each injection costs Rs 300 to Rs 400. In spite of treatment, my daughter is not cured.”

District hospital surgeon Dr S Kumara Nayak said, “There is no shortage of medicines in the hospital. Action will be taken if patients bring the issue of doctors asking them to get medicines from outside the hospital to our notice.”

Temporary clinic

Taluk Medical Officer Seema said that a temporary clinic has been opened at a school in Gowdanahalli for treating the patients. Doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed for treatment.

“I had visited the village on Tuesday. The village lacks cleanliness. Awareness about cleanliness will be created among the villagers. Priority will be given to destroy the breeding of mosquitoes. Fogging will be taken up to check mosquitoes,” she added.