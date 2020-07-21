Over 600 asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in home isolation in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district administration has given priority to home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 infected patients, to reduce the pressure on hospitals.

Accordingly, over 600 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment while in home isolation.

At present, the district has 2,055 active cases (as on July 20). Only those who are symptomatic are hospitalised for treatment. Over 600 people are in home isolation.

As many as 167 persons who do not have facilities in their houses for home isolation are being treated at Covid care centres set up at a hostel in Konaje, informed officials from the health department.

As many as 250 patients with serious health complications and Covid symptoms are undergoing treatment at designated Covid Wenlock Hospital. Nearly 250 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment at different private hospitals. Covid-19 patients are also undergoing treatment at taluk hospitals in Bantwal, Sullia and Belthangady.

In-charge District Health Officer Dr Rathnakar said, "Only senior citizens and those who are suffering from comorbid conditions are admitted to the hospitals for treatment. Those who have immunity power and are asymptomatic are not admitted to hospitals for treatment and are treated while in home isolation."

Helpline centres

Helpline centres were launched in MCC, Ulla, Puttur CMC and in all the ULBs and taluk centres to keep in contact with those who are in home isolation. The volunteers at these helpline centres contact those in home isolation daily over the phone and collect details about their health conditions.

The DHO said if patients develop any health complications while in home isolation, they will be promptly shifted to the hospital for treatment. For minor health problems, the medical fraternity will visit them and provide the required help.

The counsellors help in instilling confidence among the Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation, the DHO added.

Sources said that there is a proposal before the district administration to set up isolation centres in different parts of the district, for those asymptomatic infected who do not have a separate room and toilet facilities in their houses. Such centres will be started in taluk headquarters and in various locations in Mangaluru shortly.