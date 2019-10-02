Over 800 kids take part in Makkala Dasara

It was a programme organised for children where children were the centre of attraction. Makkala Santhe, various competitions, science model exhibition were held at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri as a part of Makkala Dasara organised jointly by Dasara Samithi and Rotary Misty Hills.

Far away from the mundane busy schedule, the children were seen enjoying the Dasara.

Manu, a parent said, "Daily, we pressurise children to study, which has an impact on their mind. Children have come here with enthusiasm to be part of Makkala Dasara. Makkala Santhe has taught children a lesson for life."

Student Firoz said, "I have been preparing to sell panipuri for the last one week. The business at the stall has taught me a lesson for life that our parents work hard to give us everything."

As many as 72 children took part in the fancy dress competition. The fancy dress competitions were also successful in sending a message to the society, especially on the limited use of water, service of farmers and ban on mobilephone while driving.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said, "Madikeri Dasara should become Janotsava."

Over 800 students took part in Makkala Santhe, clay modelling, science exhibition, Mantapas displaying scenes from epics and fancy dress competitions.