Overcome negative traits, says seer

Outgoing Admaru Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami said men and women should strive to minimise the negative traits within them.

The pontiff, while addressing a gathering at the farewell felicitation, said that hatred should be avoided. Those who love all are accepted by the Lord.

There should be no selfishness in one’s heart. When everyone forgets evil and accepts good, the world will become a beautiful place, he added.

“Handing over Akshaya Patra to the senior pontiff is an auspicious occasion,” he declared.

According to scholar Krishnaraj Kutpadi, outgoing Admaru Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami is committed to spiritual and traditional dedication.

He said the Admaru junior seer is a blend of tradition and modernism, which is what the world needs right now.

Covid-19 had little impact on the seer’s two-year tenure. The decisions made by the seer stood firm during the adversity. He concentrated on activities that promoted self-sufficiency and Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Kutpadi.

The seer opposed plastic and he practised what he preached. He prioritised cleanliness and believed in age-old traditions. The seer made efforts to promote traditional values, he added.

Vidyasagara Theertha Swami, the incoming Krishnapura Mutt seer, praised Admaru Mutt seer.

“He performed admirably in his first attempt. During the pandemic crisis, the seer ensured that prayers were offered to Lord Krishna without any interruptions. There were no sources of income, but the seer remained firm in the face of financial difficulties. He has also shown how to respond to a crisis,” he said.