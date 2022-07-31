Owner of vehicle used in Surathkal murder arrested

Owner of vehicle used in Surathkal murder arrested

Police sources said that they are questioning Ajith to ascertain his direct or indirect involvement in the case

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 31 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 14:11 ist

The police have arrested the owner of the vehicle that was used by the assailants for hacking Mohammed Fazil to death at Mangalapete in Surathkal on July 28.

ADGP (Law and order) Alok Kumar told DH that the arrested was identified as Ajith Crasta, and the police are questioning him. Police sources said that they are questioning Ajith to ascertain his direct or indirect involvement in the case.

Read | Last rites of youth hacked to death in Karnataka's Surathkal performed peacefully

To a query on Praveen Nettaru's murder, the ADGP said "we have got vital clues and investigation is in progress. M N Anucheth from Bengaluru and DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane are in Bellare to step up the probe into the death of Praveen."

