Oxygen generation unit ready for inauguration in Somwarpet

The work on an oxygen generation unit built at a cost of Rs 1 crore at Somwarpet government hospital has been completed. The required machines and generation unit have been installed.

The plant can generate 390 litres of oxygen per minute, which will be a boon for the patients. After facing a shortage of oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19, the government had planned to set up oxygen plants in the government-run hospitals.

Pipelines have been laid to supply oxygen to 50 beds for Covid infected and non-Covid infected patients in the government hospital.

Without the unit, the oxygen cylinders had to be refilled in Mysuru in the past. With the unit capable of generating 390 litres of oxygen per minute, the need for oxygen from Mysuru will not arise, said officials.

The compressor, ventilator and oxygen concentrators have already been procured, said Pushpak of the contracted firm.

People from rural areas in Somwarpet taluk are dependent on the government hospital for treatment. In case of emergency oxygen requirements, the patients had to be rushed to Madikeri, Mysuru and Hassan for treatment in the past.

Dr Shivaprasad, who works at the hospital said, "Compared to the first wave, more people had succumbed to Covid-19 during the second wave. The experts have already warned of a possible third wave. Already, 15 to 20 Covid infected people are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The plant will help in the use of oxygen as per the requirement."

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that the work on the generation plant has been completed. With the help of Rs 1 crore from Mobius Foundation, the work on an oxygen generation unit at Kushalanagr has also been completed.

Both the units will be inaugurated next week, he added.