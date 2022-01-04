Oxygen plant inaugurated at K S Hegde Hospital

Oxygen plant inaugurated at K S Hegde Hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 04 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 23:01 ist
The oxygen generation plant at K S Hegde Charitable Hospital in Deralakatte.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N Vinay Hegde inaugurated an oxygen generation plant at K S Hegde Charitable Hospital in Deralakatte.

“During the last Covid wave, there was a threat to the safety of patients due to the sudden short supply of liquid medical oxygen. This made the K S Hegde Charitable Hospital set up the infrastructure for the generation of oxygen on the premises of the hospital,” said Vinay Hegde. 

The hospital has now completed the installation of a 500-litre per minute capacity specially designed oxygen generator for medical use with PSA technology (imported from DELTA-P, Italy) which is not only safe and reliable but compliant to international standards, he said.

The entire unit was designed and assembled by the maintenance department, Nitte DU, in association with M/s Good Hope Health Care, Mangaluru. Nitte DU has invested more than Rs 75 lakh for the infrastructure, he added.

“With this new facility, we now can manage critically ill patients including Covid patient’s better with an auto switch over hybrid oxygen supply comprising conventional oxygen cylinders, the liquid medical oxygen and the newly installed PSA technology oxygen generator without any fear of a short supply of oxygen,” said the chancellor.

