P Durgadas Hegde, Director of United Nilgiris Tea Estate, Ooty and Indian Tea Board vice president passed away following an illness in Mangaluru.

He is survived by his wife, son and brother Ramanath Hegde, who is also managing trustee of Mangaladevi Temple. He was 64.

Hegde had played a pivotal role in building Krishna and Shiva temples in Ooty.