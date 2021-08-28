Paddy cultivated on 9,837 hectares in South Kodagu

The paddy transplantation and sowing activities have been completed in Virajpet taluk and the farmers are hopeful of a good yield during the Kharif season.

With the region experiencing good showers, the farmers have taken up paddy cultivation on 9,837 hectares in six hoblis in Virajpet taluk, including Ponnampet.

Farmers have sown the seeds of Tunga, RNR, Tanu, BR-2655, IR-64, Jaya, Uma and other varieties. Atheera variety has been preferred by the farmers for the quantity of paddy straw that it fetches.

St Annamma Church authorities have cultivated paddy on 30 acres of land in Arji village.

Church priest Madalai Muthu said, "Compared to commercial crops, paddy is not profitable. However, one will not incur loss from cultivating paddy as well. The paddy cultivation helps in increasing the groundwater table."

He said that Atheera variety of seeds have been used on 30 acres of land.

"We are expecting a good crop during the season," he added.

However, senior citizens in the taluk feel that the area under paddy cultivation has declined over the years. The farmers have converted paddy fields into coffee and arecanut gardens. A few have started cultivating ginger.

Crop survey

Agriculture officer Laveena Madappa said that compared to previous years, the demand for seeds was more this year. Farmers were enthusiastic to cultivate paddy.

She said that the farmers should conduct a crop survey using the farmer crop survey app 2021-22.

Using the app, the farmers should record the name of the farmer, survey number of the land, hobli and village details. Later, they should furnish details on the crops cultivated by uploading the photographs. The crop survey is essential to avail benefits from the government, she added.