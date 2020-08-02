Paddy cultivation in fallow land on the rise in DK

The paddy cultivation that remained neglected for various reasons over the years in Dakshina Kannada, is slowly regaining its lost glory.

Youths who have returned to their native following the lockdown have started showing an inclination towards farming. Thus, paddy fields that were left uncultivated over the years, have turned green with the taking up of cultivation.

To take up cultivation on the farmland that has been left fallow, the agriculture department is also supporting it through Raitha Uthpadakara Sangha. Already, with the help of Raitha Uthpadakara Sangha President Shankar Rai, Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik, there is an initiative to take up farming on fallow land in Mulki and Surathkal areas.

While Baduku Kattona team in Ujire has taken up paddy cultivation on 60 acres of land in Kalmanja village, the team is planning to take up cultivation on fallow land in different parts of Belthangady taluk.

Further, responding to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Atmanirbhar Bharath, with the help of the villagers, Kusumadhara has initiated paddy cultivation on land belonging to Kanthila Family Daivastana at Kamila near Subrahmanya for the first time.

Varun Kanthila who took up cultivation said, “We wanted to bring back the glory of the past at a time when people move to cities in search of greener pastures.”

The agriculture department has also undertaken a drive to take up paddy cultivation on fields that were left fallow in the district. It is targeting to take up cultivation on at least 1,000 acres of land this year.

Under Yantradhare yojana, machines are provided to take up the cultivation. The landowners should manage the crop and take up harvesting, said officials.

DK Agriculture department joint director Seetha said, “Paddy was cultivated on 9,000 hectares of land last year. This year, paddy transplantation has already been completed on 9,000 hectares. The area under paddy cultivation is likely to increase this year.”

The district has a stock of 5000 tonnes of fertilisers. As per the demand, it will be supplied, said the officials.