Paddy cultivation of additional 30 ha in Kaup taluk

There has been an unexpected interest in paddy cultivation.

Going by the demand for paddy seeds from farmers, it is expected that paddy will be cultivated in an additional 30 hectares of land in Kaup taluk.

The mechanised tilling of paddy fields is a common scene across the taluk. During the previous Kharif season, paddy was cultivated on 3,116 hectares of land.

This year, it is expected that paddy will be cultivated on 3150 hectares of land, according to officials from the agriculture department.

Karnataka Seed Corporation had supplied 350 quintal MO-4 and 20 quintal Jyothi variety of paddy seeds to Kaup Raitha Samparka Kendra.

All 350 quintal MO 4 seeds and 17 quintal of Jyothi variety of seeds had been distributed among farmers. There is an additional demand for 15 quintal of MO-4 seeds. As the seeds are yet to be supplied, we had distributed 3 quintal of Jyothi variety of seeds, said, officials.

A delay in the supply of fertilisers, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has left officials worried.

Last Kharif season, 103 tonnes of organic manure was sold in Kaup.

“Compared to the previous year, more farmers have shown keen interest in farming in Kaup this year,” informs Kaup taluk agriculture officer Pushpalatha.

“As many as 30 villages come under the jurisdiction of Raitha Samparka Kendra in Kaup. In the previous year, paddy was cultivated on 3,116 hectares of land and the yield was 1,24,640 quintal. This year, the area under paddy cultivation is likely to increase,” she said.