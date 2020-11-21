Paddy growers demand support price from Karnataka govt

Urging the government to shelve the Dr Kasturirangan report and to provide support price for paddy, farmers under the aegis of Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha Kodagu unit, staged a protest in front of the DC’s office in Madikeri on Saturday.

The protestors vented their ire by shouting slogans against the government.

Pranta Raitha Sangha Kodagu unit convener E Ra Durgaprasad condemned the move by the Central government of submitting an affidavit to the Supreme Court, stating that it will implement the recommendations of the Kasturirangan report.

“Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders opposed the Kasturirangan report. They were at the forefront in the protests held in Kodagu district, opposing the implementation of the report. The BJP leaders had stated that they will fight against the implementation of the Kasturirangan report. It was assured in the BJP election manifesto that the report will not be implemented. But, the assurance has been a lie,” he said.

He further said that Pratap Simha, the MP of the region, had assured of submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court, against the implementation of the Kasturirangan report. Later, two notifications were issued by the government. But, the MP kept quit.

‘Provide support price’

Durgaprasad further urged the government to purchase paddy from growers at a support price of Rs 2,500 per quintal.

Also, warehouses should be opened to store paddy, he said.

“The government has refused to purchase Atira variety of paddy. But, the government itself had provided Atira seeds to the farmers for transplantation. Many growers in Kodagu have grown Atira variety of paddy and the decision by the government not to purchase Atira paddy has caused injustice to the farmers, who have already incurred losses due to heavy rain,” he added.

He meanwhile urged the government to provide zero-interest loans for farmers.

A memorandum was submitted to the Prime Minister through the district administration.

Pranta Raitha Sangha Kodagu unit leaders Hamid, Babutti, Kushalappa, Arun, Rasheed and others took part in the protest.