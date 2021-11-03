Paddy growers switch to commercial crops

Owing to fewer profits, the paddy growers in the region are switching to commercial crops.

South Kodagu, which was known for the paddy cultivation 20 years ago, has now been converted to coffee, plantain and areca plantations. Several other paddy fields are either filled with silt or left barren.

Coffee planter Arasu Nanjappa from Toochamakeri said that there is only a loss in paddy cultivation. Even though rice is the staple food, the farmers are not getting a proper return for their hard work.

Plantains are grown in large quantities in the fields near Bhadragola in Titimati-Gonikoppa Road. Also, paddy is replaced by areca and plantain on Ponnampet-Srimangala Road.

Plantain can be grown without much effort. It can be grown in large quantities on fertile land. The climate of the region is favourable for it, said Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientist Prabhakar.

Progressive farmer Cariappa said that the expenses of paddy cultivation have grown multifold. Moreover, there is no proper price for the crop.

Paddy will be saved only if the government provides a good price. Or else, there will be food scarcity in future. Paddy cultivation also improves the groundwater level. The agriculture department should provide facilities for paddy growers, he said.