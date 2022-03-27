Pair of buffaloes owned by MLA win Kambala competition

A pair of buffaloes owned by Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty have won first place in the Hagga Hiriya category of Kambala, at the Mangaluru Kambala held in Gold Finch City at Bangrakuloor in Mangaluru.

Star Kambala jockey Ashwathapura Srinivas Gowda was the jockey for the pair of buffaloes owned by the MLA.

The MLA said that to motivate youth towards Kambala, he had entered the Kambala this year.

Hailing from an agrarian household, Kambala is not new to Dr Shetty.

As a lover of cattle, two pairs of buffaloes owned by him had taken part in the Kambala.