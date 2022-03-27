Pair of buffaloes owned by MLA win Kambala competition

  Mar 27 2022
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 23:13 ist
MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty with a pair of buffaloes owned by him during Mangaluru Kambala.

A pair of buffaloes owned by Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty have won first place in the Hagga Hiriya category of Kambala, at the Mangaluru Kambala held in Gold Finch City at Bangrakuloor in Mangaluru.

Star Kambala jockey Ashwathapura Srinivas Gowda was the jockey for the pair of buffaloes owned by the MLA.

The MLA said that to motivate youth towards Kambala, he had entered the Kambala this year.

Hailing from an agrarian household, Kambala is not new to Dr Shetty.

As a lover of cattle, two pairs of buffaloes owned by him had taken part in the Kambala.

