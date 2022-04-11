Palm Sunday observed in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Christians observed Palm Sunday in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Palm Sunday is a symbolic recreation of the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, so as to embrace the will of His Father, by receiving the Cross and dying for the world’s redemption.

The blessings of the palms took place after the first mass and before the second mass.

Infant Jesus shrine, Bikkarnakatte, marked the beginning of the Holy Week, with the celebration of the Palm Sunday, at the Grotto of our Lady of Mount Carmel, on the premises of the shrine.

With the solemnisation of the Palm Sunday begins the Catholic Liturgical commemoration of the Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Devotees with palm leaves took part in the procession singing hymns and reciting prayers to commemorate Christ’s passion and death.

After the procession, a solemn mass was celebrated in remembrance of the passion of Christ.

Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha led the procession and Holy Mass at Holy Rosary Cathedral in Mangaluru.

In his homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha said, “Jesus entered Jerusalem, a city of Peace (Salem) as a King Peace to liberate people from the bondage of sin. Jesus asked his disciples to untie a donkey and get it for him to march towards Jerusalem. On this day, Jesus invites us to untie ourselves from evil things and offer our hearts to him, that he may liberate us and save us from all evil forces around us.”

Almost all churches in Mangalore Diocese organised special masses and processions on the occasion.

In Udupi

Udupi Diocese Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo celebrated the Palm Sunday Service at the St Peteŕs Church Barkur, along with parish priest Fr Philip Neri Aranha and Fr Charles Saldanha.

The faithful people will observe fast and hold special prayers this week until Easter Sunday, marking Christ’s resurrection after the crucifixion.