Pandemic casts shadow on mass prayers

Once again, the Covid-19 pandemic has cast its shadow on the auspicious month of Ramzan for the Muslims.

The community members, who fast from the morning, used to offer mass prayers at the mosques in the evening. But, with the ban on entry to places of worship, mass prayers have been prohibited.

Earlier, mass prayers were held at Jumma Masjid in Gonikoppa and Jamiya Masjid at Palibetta Circle. Now, a board notifying the restriction of entry to devotees has come up at the entrance of the mosques.

Last year too, the Covid induced lockdown had restricted the devotees from offering prayers.

Masjid committee member Sammad said that owing to the spread of Covid infection, all have been asked to offer prayers at home.

He appealed to the people to adhere to the guidelines strictly.