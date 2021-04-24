Pandemic casts shadow on mass prayers

Pandemic casts shadow on mass prayers

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Apr 24 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 23:29 ist
The entrance to a mosque in Gonikoppa remains closed.

Once again, the Covid-19 pandemic has cast its shadow on the auspicious month of Ramzan for the Muslims.

The community members, who fast from the morning, used to offer mass prayers at the mosques in the evening. But, with the ban on entry to places of worship, mass prayers have been prohibited.

Earlier, mass prayers were held at Jumma Masjid in Gonikoppa and Jamiya Masjid at Palibetta Circle. Now, a board notifying the restriction of entry to devotees has come up at the entrance of the mosques.

Last year too, the Covid induced lockdown had restricted the devotees from offering prayers.

Masjid committee member Sammad said that owing to the spread of Covid infection, all have been asked to offer prayers at home.

He appealed to the people to adhere to the guidelines strictly.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gonikoppa
COVID-19
Ramzan
Mass prayers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 