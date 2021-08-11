Pandemic casts shadow on skill training programmes in Dakshina Kannada

The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected various sectors, including skill development programme under Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane (CMKKY).

As colleges had remained closed due to lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions, even the institutes imparting skill training too had remained closed.

According to data from Dakshina Kannada district Skill Mission Office, in the year 2019-20, 316 candidates had undergone various skill development trainings at Karnataka German Technical Training Institute (KGTTI) in Mangaluru and 708 candidates underwent training in private-run institutes, recognised by government to impart trainings.

In the year 2020-21, a total of 230 were trained through the KGTTI and 233 through the private training institutes. The assessment of a few batch of students are yet to be completed and was delayed due to the lockdown, said sources.

A majority of the skill training programmes during 2020-21 were started after state government came out with standard operating procedures in December-January.

“A fresh batch of students undergoing various skills development training has started in the month of August for 2021-22. A few of the old batches are also undergoing the training. As it is a practical-oriented training programme, the course has only 20% to 30% of the theory classes and the rest is practical-oriented, which cannot be conducted online,” said Giridhar Salian, Skill Development Officer of Dakshina Kannada district.

Some of the skill development courses are welding technician, field technician networking and storage, data entry operator, CNC operator turning, sewing machine operator, field technician computing and peripherals, Cissco IT essentials, accounts executive, electrician, basic welding, MIG welding training, TIG welding, Cisco certified network associates, refrigeration and air-conditioning technician and Tally courses and so on.

Regarding placement, the skill development officer said, “Many take up self-employment after undergoing training in welding, electrical, sewing and others courses. As far as livelihood is concerned, there is no problem after undergoing training. The demand is high for welding, refrigeration and air-conditioning technician courses. It also depends on how the candidate projects his skills and the quality of training imparted. If a person has skill, then employment is guaranteed. We are trying to create awareness on the CMKKY among the employers as well.”

It is not only the CMKKY, all other skill development programmes too were affected due to the pandemic, sources said.

Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane, which started in 2016- 2017, envisaged to provide skills to five lakh youth annually of which 2.50 lakh youth were to be targeted under schemes implemented directly by Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department (SDEL) and 2.50 lakh youth under schemes implemented by other government departments and government bodies.