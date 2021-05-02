Pandemic hinders Makki Shastavu Utsava

The devotees are disappointed as the Covid-19 pandemic has cast a cloud on the fair of Makki Shastavu Devaru in Bethu village near Napoklu.

The fair is held in the first week of May every year.

The Utsava could not be observed last year owing to the pandemic. As the pandemic has hit again this time, the fair is not being held.

The Makki Shastavu fair is held twice a year. But, this time, the fair held in May has been cancelled. Instead, the fair will be held in December.

Normally, traditional rituals of Ettarata Deeparadhane, Ajjappa Kola and Vishnumurthy Kola are held during the Utsava and thousands of devotees gather to witness the rituals. However, adhering to the strict guidelines issued by the government, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the rituals cannot be held this time as well.

Last December, the devotees had offered ‘Nayi Harake’, ‘Deeparadhane’ and ‘Kola’.

Even though there is no attendance of people at the temple, priest Diwakar is performing the daily puja.

Makki Shastavu Temple Managing Committee chairman Kuttanchettira Shyam Bopanna said that the Utsava to be held in May is not being observed. Permission has been obtained to observe the festival in December.

Ettarata is one of the major attractions of the Utsava. Devotees fulfil their vows by placing rice sacs on 12 oxen on the premises of the temple. ‘Tota Kola’ is also held on the occasion.

In several temples in Nalkunadu, the annual fairs were held in the months of March and April. The fair held in May draws a curtain on all the Utsavas in the region.

Later, the villagers take part in agricultural activities. But, the pandemic has snatched the happiness of people, who had been making preparations for the Utsava.