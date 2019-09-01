Parallel track laid to restore rail traffic

The rail traffic on Mangaluru-Mumbai route was restored with the laying of a new parallel track on the landslide-affected Padil-Kulasekhara stretch on Saturday.

A parallel track of 400-metre stretch was laid in the landslide-affected area. After laying the track, a materials train was operated to test the suitability of the track for operation. Later, a goods train was also operated on the section. Later, Mangala Express operated on the stretch to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

The landslide on the stretch had affected the rail traffic from August 23. The intermittent rainfall led to the further sliding of the hillock, resulting in a slurry on the track.

Earlier, Southern Railway’s Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Prathap Singh Shami had visited the spot and directed the laying of parallel track on the stretch.

The landslide had disrupted rail traffic towards Northen sector. Some trains to Mumbai were operated from Surathkal.

The authorities had cancelled a few trains to Goa. Some trains on the stretch were diverted via Shoranur.