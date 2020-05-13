Parcel special train between Okha-Thiruvananthapuram Central

Parcel spl train from Okha-Thiruvananthapuram Central

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 13 2020, 20:31 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 20:43 ist

Konkan Railway, in coordination with Western Railway, will run one more parcel special train between Okha and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Train no 00933 Okha–Thiruvananthapuram Central parcel special will leave from Okha at 13:10 hrs on May 14 and will reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 12:00 hrs on the third day.

Train no 00934 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Okha parcel special will leave from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 23:00 hrs on May 16 and will reach Okha at 21:40 hrs on the third day.

The train will have a commercial halt at Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Madgaon Jn., Udupi, Mangalore Jn., Kannur, Calicut, Shoranur Junction, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam and Kollam Junction, stated a release from Chief Public Relation Officer L K Verma.

