Parents agree to send wards to Sonandoor School after BEO resolves internal problems

Close on the heels of Belthangady Block Education Officer (BEO) issuing transfer orders to two teachers of the Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School in Sonandoor in Belthangady, parents, who had withdrawn admission of their children, have agreed to send their children.

The 75-year-old school in Snandoor has 35 students studying from first to seventh standard. Three teachers in the school had engaged in an ugly spat, setting a bad precedent by quarelling in front of the students.

The teachers had also got into frequent quarrels with two guest teachers appointed by the Aravind Vivek Foundation.

Dejected over the rude behaviour of the teachers, parents had decided to shift their children to the neighbouring school.

The BEO held many rounds of talks with parents and teachers to arrive at a solution. Finally, the issue was resolved after the Department of School Education transferred the two teachers.

The BEO said that owing to the internal fights, there were many problems in the school. Parents said, “We have been fighting all these years to save the school. Now that the problem has been addressed, the children will attend the classes.”