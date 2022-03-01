Parents of students stranded in Ukraine worried

Following the death of a student from Karnataka in Ukraine, the parents of students stranded in Ukraine are worried.

“The situation is very bad here,” Anaina Anna, a third-year MBBS student at V N Karazin Kharkiv National University said.

Speaking to DH, she said, “I boarded a train to reach Lviv so that I can reach the border. I need help now as I am travelling without my passport. There are over 100 students on the train.”

The killing of a student has sent panic among all students who are stranded in the war-torn country, she said before leaving Kharkiv.

“I am leaving Kharkiv without my passport. The agents have refused to give me my passport. The agent asked me to go and collect it when they were bombarding outside and then when asked to send somebody to collect it, I was denied my passport,” tweeted Anaina Anna, daughter of Sandhya and Vinod from Derebail, now stranded in war-torn Ukraine to @PMOIndia @narendramodi”

Anaina’s mother Sandhya said that students are frustrated as they have no one to support them there.

“I spoke to my daughter and the situation is worse in Kharkiv with bombings and shellings. Let the government speed up the evacuation process,” said Sandhya.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Sudhakar, a fourth-year medical student at Petro Mohyla Black Sea National Medical University, Mykolaiv, in Ukraine, has boarded a bus to reach Moldova, while Clayton and another student Anshitha from Mangaluru are also travelling towards the border.

The Indian Embassy authorities are with them, said Clayton’s mother Olin Lasrado.

As per the plan, they will travel to Hungary from where they will be airlifted to India.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the district administration has received information of 18 stranded people from the district. The district administration is in contact with 12 families. The remaining six are in contact with a state agency.

A few are already travelling to the border. All efforts are being made to keep the embassy in contact with the students. Tahsildars have been sent to the houses of the students to instil confidence among their parents, he said.