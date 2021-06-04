‘Parisara Jagruthi Abhiyana’ launched in Kushalnagar

The earth and its atmosphere should be preserved for the future, said, Kodagu district ‘Parisara Jagruthi Abhiyana’ convener T G Premkumar.

Launching the campaign carried out by Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat, forest department and other organisations, at Adishankaracharya extension on Friday, he said more saplings should be planted in the surroundings. The trees will not only purify the air but will also help improve the groundwater level.

Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat district vice president M N Venkatanayak said there was a need to pay attention to the preservation of biodiversity.

Ex-Army officer K K Kalappa planted a neem sapling to initiate the campaign and said everyone should plant saplings in front of their houses.

Parisara Balaga members Kanehitlu N Prasanna, P T Jithendra, Ammattira A Nandakumar, health department supervisor K S Umesh and teacher B G Venkatesh were present.