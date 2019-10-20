Park in N R Pura lacks maintenance

A park situated in front of N R Pura Town Panchayat is crying for attention due to lack of maintenance. The park was developed on land donated by a donor.

The work on the compound wall, a water tank and grass laid in the park were done at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh in 2011-12. In addition, a play area was developed for the children. Over a period of time, the play materials were damaged and the number of visitors to the park dwindled. The town panchayat spent Rs 1.50 lakh in 2017, for developing the park.

The damaged play materials in the park were not replaced with new ones.

Parents said, “The park was a play area for children. Because of the damaged swings and dusty play equipment, children can not enjoy the park.”

When DH contacted Town Panchayat Chief Officer Kuriyakose, he said, “The new play materials were installed at the park recently. Miscreants and adults who sat on these play materials during holidays have damaged it. The park does not have a security guard. Measures will be taken to replace the damaged play materials.”

Town Panchayat member Prashanth L Shetty said, “There are plans to develop the park by installing the bust of Kanteerava Narasimharaja Wadiyar. A person will be appointed to maintain the park.”