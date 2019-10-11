Park inside Chikkamagaluru CMC office neglected

The park on the premises of CMC office is crying for attention. Weeds have grown all over the park due to lack of maintenance. Incidently, there is also a Ganapathi Temple on the premises.

Situated in front of the CMC office building, the park had a mini waterfall. Unfortunately, it no longer attracts visitors as the motor used in the waterfall has gone defunct.

The models of cow, tiger and deer which depict the story of ‘Punyakoti’, are decoloured. The miscreants have also damaged a few of the models. Even the entrance to the park is closed. “Though the temple premises and pedestrian path, leading to the temple are cleaned daily, no one has bothered to clean the park,” alleged residents.

CMC former president Mathayya said, “When I was the CMC president, development works worth Rs 9 lakh was taken up at the park in 2016. UCO Bank had donated Rs 1.5 lakh for the models of animals at the park. The development works were completed in 2018. Unfortunately, officials are not showing keen interest in the maintenance of the park.”

CMC former member Hiremagaluru Puttaswamy said, “District hospital, colleges, DC’s office and SP office are situated close to the CMC building. The CMC officials should initiate measures to maintain the park.”

Further, there is a need to supply drinking water on the premises of the CMC office.

CMC Commissioner K Parameshi said, “The entry to park is not prohibited. The overgrown weeds on the premises of the park and the tying of bamboo logs to the entrance of the park has not come to my notice. I will look into it. Measures will be taken to maintain the park.”