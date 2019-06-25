Part of Gadayikallu fort damaged

A small part Gadayikallu hilltop fort collapsed on the eastern side on Sunday morning.

The news that Gadayikallu had developed cracks had spread on social media on Monday.

On receiving the news, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja visited the spot and found small slabs of stone on the ground. No traces of cracks, however, were seen. The portion is suspected to have been hit by lightning.

Juliana Pinto, a resident nearby, said, “All of a sudden, a loud sound was heard at 7 am on Sunday. When we came out of our houses, we saw pieces and small slabs of stone falling from Gadayikallu.”

MLA said that he had directed officials from Mines and Geology Department as well as from Forest Department to inspect the fort.