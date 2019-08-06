Partial cancellation of train services

Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru have been partially cancelled, following landslides between Siribagilu and Subramanya Road Railway station on the Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road Ghat section of Mysuru Division on Tuesday.

Approximately 500 cubic metres of soil has fallen on the track between Siribagilu and Subramanya Road Railway station in the Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road, after incessant rainfall since Sunday evening. While the restoration works were in progress, a second landslide of about 200 cubic metres occurred on the same stretch.

The region has recorded 213 mm rainfall since Monday. Railway officials and staff are on the job to clear the tracks.

In view of the restoration works and safety of passengers, Train No 16516 Karwar to Yeshwantpur Express journey on Tuesday is partially cancelled, between Mangaluru Central and Hassan.

Train No 16575 Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru Junction journey on Tuesday is partially cancelled between Hassan and Mangaluru Central.