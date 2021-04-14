Parties announce candidates for CMC polls

Parties announce candidates for City Municipal Council polls

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 14 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 23:12 ist
Congress, BJP and JD(S) have announced candidates for the City Municipal Council elections when there is only a day left for the submission of nominations.

District Congress Committee president K K Manjunath Kumar has announced the names of candidates from Congress, contesting in the 22 wards out of 23 wards.
The ward numbers and the candidates’ names are: Ward number 1 - N Prema, 2 -Mohan, 3 - K Y Sali, 4 - Muhammed Yusuf, 5 - H M Nandakumar, 6 - A G Ramesh, 7 - Prabhu Rai, 8 - Mumtaz Begum, 9 - Shashi, 10 - Abdul Razaq, 11 - Farzana, 12 - Munir Ahmed,  13 - Kaveramma Somanna, 14 - D K Kusuma, 15 - Swarnalatha, 16 - B Y Rajesh, 17 - A C Devaiah, 18 - Prakash Acharya, 20 - Lily, 21 - Zulekabi, 22 - Minaz Pravin and 23 - Shilpa Rani.

BJP has announced the names of 21 candidates. The names of the candidates to contest from ward number 7 and 17 are yet to be announced. The BJP candidates are: 1 - Chitravati, 2 - Mahesh Jaini, 3 - Kavita, 4 - Deepu, 5 - S C Satish, 6 - K S Ramesh, 8 - Savita Rakesh, 9 - Kalavati, 10 - B K Jagadish, 11 - Shivakumari, 12 - B M Rajesh, 13 - Manjula, 14 - Usha Kumari, 15 - Chandra Omkar, 16 - Kavan Kaverappa, 18 - Umesh Subramani, 19 - K M Appanna, 20 - Anita Poovaiah, 21 - Shweta Prashant, 22 - Sabita, 23 - Sharada Nagaraj.

JD(S) has announced the names of candidates in 17 wards of the CMC. The ward numbers and the corresponding JD(S) candidates are: 1 - Anita, 2- Leela Sheshamma, 4 - Kaleel Basasha, 5 - Ravikumar H A, 8 - Ayisha Ashraf, 9 - Salma Khan, 10 - Mustafa M A, 11 - Rajeshwari, 12 - Nisar Ahmed, 14 - Meenakshi Ganesh, 16 - K A Mathew, 17 - Ajith Kumar, 18 - M C Sunil, 20 - Rashmi Prabhakar, 21 - B S Pratyusha, 22 - Babita, 23 - Pratima.

