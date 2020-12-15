Party flags, symbols should not be used in GP polls: DC

Party symbols, flags and banners should not be used in campaigning for the Gram Panchayat elections. The GP elections are fought without party symbols, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

The candidates should not be introduced as any particular party-backed candidates during the campaign. The use of political leaders photo and party symbols in the handbills are banned. If banners, cut-outs and buntings use any photo of leaders of political parties, then it will amount to a violation of the model code of conduct, said the deputy commissioner.

She warned of initiating stringent action against those violating the model code of conduct.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy
Kodagu
Gram Panchayat elections
party symbols

