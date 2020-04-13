Party time for ‘MLA relatives’ during lockdown

A group of youth were not only accommodated in a lavish resort, near Seventh Hosakote in Thodur village in Suntikoppa hobli, but are staying there for the past four to five days in brazen violation of lockdown.

The incident came to light on Sunday.

Sources said that the people in the resort claimed themselves to be the relatives of a JD(S) MLA from Mysuru city. They had arrived from Bengaluru and were creating nuisance by partying with loud music during nights. Also, they were roaming in bicycles during the day.

The youth had gone to Chiklihole dam in a jeep on Sunday afternoon. The staff of the resort too had accompanied them. The villagers stopped them and questioned their movement. They also protested against violation of the lockdown rules.

The local people alleged that the police had turned a blind eye though they had informed them.

“The people from Bengaluru, who have been staying in the resort, have created panic among local people by roaming around. The politicians, who are supposed to set an example by following precautionary measures, have themselves violated the rules of social distancing which is unpardonable,” the villagers said.

They have sought action against the resort owner. Suntikoppa police conducted a spot inspection.