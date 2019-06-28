Party workers are BJP's strength, says MLA Ravi

“The party workers are the strength of the BJP. As a result, the BJP could come back to power,” said BJP state general secretary and MLA C T Ravi.

“Congress wants their family members to come to power,” he added.

Speaking at the BJP membership drive on Friday, he said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given a good administration to the country. Prime Minister Modi is following in the footsteps of Vajpayee. The DNA administration of the Congress is also seen in a few regional parties as well. JD(S) too believes in family politics.”

The Congress had zero results in 17 states in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The BJP saw a setback only in three states. The BJP will clean sweep in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal in the future. There is a need to strengthen the party at the booth level, he added.

Ravi said, “The BJP is trying to implement the uniform civil code. However, the Congress and other parties are posing a hindrance to it. Modi was re-elected as he had taken people into confidence.”

Mocking the village stay of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Ravi said, “The third generation of JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda’s family has entered politics. H D Kumaraswamy who has come from the same family has failed to understand the problems in the villages.”

He said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister Kumaraswamy are arrogant.

Using the Central fund, the Anna Bhagya Scheme has been implemented in Karnataka, he alleged.

“The BJP would have lost the election if it had engaged in caste politics. Caste politics by Siddaramaiah led to his defeat in Chamundeshwari,” he added.

MLA K G Bopaiah said, “The chief minister should have listened to the woes of the villagers during his village stay. Instead, he is engaged in losing temper with the people.”

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that the coalition government will collapse by December. The curse by the people of Kodagu will hit the state government.

Though people from different parts of the state had extended a helping hand during natural calamities that hit Kodagu last year, the funds are not utilised properly.

The benefits have not reached the natural calamity victims, he alleged.