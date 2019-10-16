Parvathi Appaiah’s appointment surprises many

The appointment of Dr Parvathi Appaiah as the chairperson of Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy has come as a surprise to many.

Parvathi Appaiah was working as a member of NAAC committee post her retirement. She is a former principal and professor of Political Science at Field Marshal Cariappa College in Madikeri.

She has several books on public administration to her credit.

According to sources, the appointment was done considering the literary and academic achievements of Parvathi Appaiah.

Gowramma Madammaiah, Janaki Machaiah, Babbira Saraswati, Shambaiah, Padiranda Prabhukumar, Ravi Kalappa and Mecchira Subhash Nanaiah have been appointed as members of the academy. It is said that one of these members was an aspirant to the academy chief’s post.

After the BJP government came to power, the previous appointments of the presidents and members of various academies were cancelled and the order on the appointment of new presidents and members came on Tuesday.

Many BJP leaders were waiting in the wings to become president of Kodava Academy. The appointment of Parvathi Appaiah as Kodava Academy Chief has come as a surprise to them as well.

Lakshminarayana Kajegadde has been appointed as the president of Karnataka Arebhashe Sahitya Academy. This time too, the post has gone to Dakshina Kannada district. In the previous tenure, a person from Sullia was the chief of Arebhashe Academy.

Janaki Baitadka, Smita Amritraj, Prema Raghavaiah, A P Dhananjaya, Ananda Damkodi and Somanna R Soorthale have been appointed as the members of Arebhashe Academy. There were many aspirants for the post of president and members of Arebhashe Academy as well.