Passengers booked in Mangaluru flight's 'bomber' panic

The Bajpe police registered a case against two persons whose text message exchange raised an alarm in an aircraft bound to Mumbai from Mangaluru.

The case was registered following a complaint submitted by Indigo Airlines Manager K P Bopanna. Both the boy and the girl are being interrogated.

In his complaint, Bopanna said that passenger seated on 14 B seat of Mumbai bound flight noticed a co-passenger seated on 13 A receiving a text message which read: "Among all the Muslims you are the bomber.” The text message was sent by his friend, who was waiting for her flight at the airport to travel to Bengaluru. The passenger then brought it to the notice of the cabin crew. The passenger was identified and deboarded. The hand baggage and check-in baggage of the passengers were checked thoroughly.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that a case is taken up under IPC Section 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility and 505 (1) (c) (with an intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community).

The complainant has asked the police to interrogate both the passengers who engaged in conversation via text messages.