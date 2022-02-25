Passing out parade for Udupi district armed reserve police constables held

The passing out parade for the 13th batch of Udupi district armed reserve police constables was held at Chandu Maidan in Udupi on Friday.

A total of 100 cadets, including 11 ex-servicemen, participated in the passing out parade.

The cadets were from Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Mandya, Chitradurga, Chamarajnagara, Belagavvi, Yadigir and Tumkur.

Until now the training centre in Chandu Maidan has hosted 13 batches and had trained 1,218 police personnel.

District and Sessions Judge Subramanya J N received the guard of honour from the passing out cadets on the occasion.

The judge, while addressing the passing out batch, said, “The passing out trainees are prepared to serve society. Let us do good work. Set more goals in future to get success. Follow and adopt the themes of Mahabharata and Ramayana in your life. Do your duty according to your conscience.”

District Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, among others, were present on the occasion.