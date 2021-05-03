Patients laud Covid Care Centre’s people-friendly measures

At a time when there are complaints about lack of basic facilities in hospitals treating Covid patients, the Covid Care Centre opened at Morarji Desai School in Koodige is lauded by patients for the people-friendly measures initiated at the centre.

The centre has been instilling confidence among the patients while treating them.

The Covid Care Centre at Koodige has 80 beds. The patients who are admitted at the centre are engaged in playing carrom, chess and ludo. Carrom, chess and ludo boards have been arranged at the centre to help the patients to spend their time.

Recently, a specially-abled patient who was admitted to the centre for treatment had even distributed sweets, on his birthday.

Along with taking medicines, the patients are made to practice pranayama and other exercises. A few even walk in the premises.

After breakfast, they are given ragi malt at 10.30 am, fruits at 11 am, chapathi, rice, sambar and egg at 1.15 pm. In addition, they are given bananas, biscuit and coffee at 5 pm. The dinner is served at 7.30 pm. Measures have been taken to supply nutritious food for the patients.

All those who are admitted to the centre are given a kit. The kit comprises a bed, bedsheet, pillow, paste, brush, soap and coconut oil. As many as 57 patients are undergoing treatment at the Covid Care Centre.

One doctor, three health assistants, and two D group employees are serving at the centre.

Dr S M Bharath, medical officer, taluk Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, said, “Covid patients need not be scared and panic. The mildly infected need to remain in home isolation. Only those who are in need of help should get themselves admitted to the hospitals.”

Kodlipete Janardhan who was admitted to the Covid Care Centre said, “The doctor and staff are treating us well. There is a house-like atmosphere.”

Suchitra, who recovered from Covid infection, said, “The staff respond to the needs of the patients. I have returned home after getting recovered.”