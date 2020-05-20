Patients who availed treatment at PHC quarantined

The patients who had visited Nandeepura PHC for health check-up, for the last 20 days were identified and sent to various quarantine centres.

After the PHC doctor was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the patients from Nadeepura, Makonahalli, Gonibeedu, Jannapura, Basgal gram panchayats who had visited the PHC for to avail treatment for various ailments were identified and were asked to get their health check-up done at the hospital on Tuesday night.

Health officials visited the hospital and conducted the health check of the people and later they were sent to quarantine centres. Disinfectants were sprayed at Nandeepura, Makonahalli, Gonibeedu, Jannapura and Basgal as a precautionary measure.

Already district administration has sealed down the residence of the PHC doctor around 100 metre radius. The movement of people and vehicles in the containment zone has been prohibited.

Fear has evoked among the residents, after five Covid-19 cases were reported in the district. In spite of the lockdown, people were engaged in morning walk on Belur Road, KM Road, Tathkola Road and Chikkalla Road. After the Covid-19 cases were reported, none had stepped out for morning walk.