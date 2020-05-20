Patients who availed treatment at PHC quarantined

Patients who availed treatment at PHC quarantined

DHNS
DHNS, Mudigere,
  • May 20 2020, 21:25 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 21:45 ist
People were sent quarantine centres after health check-up at Nandeepura PHC.

The patients who had visited Nandeepura PHC for health check-up, for the last 20 days were identified and sent to various quarantine centres. 

After the PHC doctor was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the patients from Nadeepura, Makonahalli, Gonibeedu, Jannapura, Basgal gram panchayats who had visited the PHC for to avail treatment for various ailments were identified and were asked to get their health check-up done at the hospital on Tuesday night. 

Health officials visited the hospital and conducted the health check of the people and later they were sent to quarantine centres. Disinfectants were sprayed at Nandeepura, Makonahalli, Gonibeedu, Jannapura and Basgal as a precautionary measure. 

Already district administration has sealed down the residence of the PHC doctor around 100 metre radius. The movement of people and vehicles in the containment zone has been prohibited. 

Fear has evoked among the residents, after five Covid-19 cases were reported in the district. In spite of the lockdown, people were engaged in morning walk on Belur Road, KM Road, Tathkola Road and Chikkalla Road. After the Covid-19 cases were reported, none had stepped out for morning walk. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nandeepura PHC
quarantined
treatment
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 