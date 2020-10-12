Patla Sathish Shetty likely to lead Pavanje mela

Celebrated Yakshagana Bhagavatha Patla Sathish Shetty, who was dropped from Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Prasaditha Yakshagana Mandali a year ago is likely to lead a new Yakshagana mela. 

The new Pavanje Sri Jnanashakti Subrahmanya Temple mela will start thirugata (seasonal tour) from November. Many artistes have shown a keen interest to join the new mela. 

The new mela has decided to present only mythological related prasanga. The mela thirugata will be held in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kasargod. The names of the artistes who will join the mela will be announced officially soon. 

Shetty was dropped from the Kateel mela last year. A case in this regard is still in court. After coming out of the Kateel mela, Patla was serving as guest Bhagavatha in other melas. 

"I am happy that a temple has come to the rescue of artistes amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision of the temple to start a mela has instilled confidence in the artists," said Sathish Shetty. 

