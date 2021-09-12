Patriotic song singing contest in Madikeri

Patriotic song singing contest in Madikeri

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Sep 12 2021, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 22:27 ist

Zilla Sarvodaya Samithi will organise patriotic song singing competitions for students from class 8 to PUC and the public on account of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

The competitions will be held at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri. Those interested in participating can register their names with Ambekal Naveen - 9448005642 or M M Likayat Ali - 9448422505, on or before September 25.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

patriotic songs
singing contest
Mahatma Gandhi
birth anniversary
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

 