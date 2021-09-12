Patriotic song singing contest in Madikeri

Zilla Sarvodaya Samithi will organise patriotic song singing competitions for students from class 8 to PUC and the public on account of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.
The competitions will be held at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri. Those interested in participating can register their names with Ambekal Naveen - 9448005642 or M M Likayat Ali - 9448422505, on or before September 25.
